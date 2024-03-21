The ‘Acolyte’ Trailer, the ‘X-Men ’97’ Premiere, and ‘Invincible’ Reactions



In this mega-sized episode of The Midnight Boys, the gang gives you their reaction to the debut trailer for the Star Wars show The Acolyte and discusses whether the fan base can ever accept change. Then they break down their thoughts on the premiere of X-Men ’97. And later they talk about their current struggles with the latest episode of Invincible.

Hosts: Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, Jomi Adeniran, and Steve Ahlman

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

