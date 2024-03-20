‘Survivor’ Season 46, Episode 4

Tyson and Riley are back to recap the fourth episode of Survivor 46. For today’s episode, they are joined by the “darling” of Season 43, James Jones. They talk about Bhanu’s strategy this episode and give their thoughts on the reward challenge. Then, they reveal the workings of “Survivor School” before discussing what they believe is the secret strategy to winning challenges.
Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee
Guest: James Jones
Producer: Ashleigh Smith
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
