Lemon, Tucker, and the Cable News Star Turned Influencer

Matt is joined by Dylan Byers to examine the career transitions of anchors like Don Lemon

By Matthew Belloni
66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt - Arrivals Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic


Matt is joined by Puck’s Dylan Byers to check in on the world of television news and anchors like Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson exiting their perches and starting new careers on social media platforms like Twitter/X. They discuss whether these cable TV stars can retain their cachet and relevance, whether they can make as much money (or more), and whether the life after TV business model is sustainable. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about men vs. women’s March Madness ratings.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Dylan Byers
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

