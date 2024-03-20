Lemon, Tucker, and the Cable News Star Turned Influencer



Matt is joined by Puck’s Dylan Byers to check in on the world of television news and anchors like Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson exiting their perches and starting new careers on social media platforms like Twitter/X. They discuss whether these cable TV stars can retain their cachet and relevance, whether they can make as much money (or more), and whether the life after TV business model is sustainable. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about men vs. women’s March Madness ratings.

