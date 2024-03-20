“Don’t Touch My Math Book”

The Full Go returns as Jason welcomes no. 96, Alex Brown, to the podcast (1:42). The two start the pod by discussing Alex’s feelings about Justin Fields being traded to the Steelers. They discuss why there wasn’t a strong trade market for Fields and how locker rooms handle quarterbacks (26:45). Following that, they discuss the expectations for Caleb Williams and what the Bears could do with the no. 9 pick in the draft (34:48). To wrap, the two talk chat about quarterback value (1:00:14).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams
