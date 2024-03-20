 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Don’t Touch My Math Book”

Jason and Alex Brown discuss Alex’s feelings about Justin Fields being traded to the Steelers, how locker rooms handle quarterbacks, what the Bears could do with the no. 9 pick in the draft, and more

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason welcomes no. 96, Alex Brown, to the podcast (1:42). The two start the pod by discussing Alex’s feelings about Justin Fields being traded to the Steelers. They discuss why there wasn’t a strong trade market for Fields and how locker rooms handle quarterbacks (26:45). Following that, they discuss the expectations for Caleb Williams and what the Bears could do with the no. 9 pick in the draft (34:48). To wrap, the two talk chat about quarterback value (1:00:14).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

