Six Nations Wrap and Team of the Tournament With Dan Biggar

After a hell of a grand finale in the Six Nations, the lads sum up the final round of action with Ireland claiming back-to-back championships. While most Welsh fans are in hiding, Dan Biggar braves the Pod to give his take on where Welsh rugby really is, and what next for Gats and his men. We’ll also be discussing Italy’s best ever championship, as well as England’s evolution in Lyon, plus Jim gives some insight into what Scottish rugby is missing. We also pick our team of the tournament with a centre partnership that may well echo in eternity!
