Exploring the Thunder’s Chemistry, Playoff Prospects, and Tournament Anticipation



Verno and KOC discuss how the Thunder’s organic team chemistry has led to their success this year (03:04). The guys react to Kyrie Irving’s game-winner over the weekend before taking a hard look at the Suns after they lost to the Giannis-less Bucks (19:59). Also, was Alperen Sengun holding back Jalen Green (33:56)? Finally, the guys discuss how important OG Anunoby is to the Knicks and share their excitement for the NCAA tournament to begin (45:06).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

