Pineapple, Pineapple, Pineapple! The ‘Bachelor’ “Women Tell All” Is Here!

Join Juliet and Callie as they send their best wishes to Rachel (01:37), reflect upon Maria mania (04:23), and break down the cliff-hanger with Kelsey A. from the Fantasy Suites (08:11). The drama surrounding Maria with Sydney, Lea, and Jess is addressed (14:31), and Juliet and Callie decide whether they think Maria will be the next Bachelorette (18:00). Once again, they discuss how well Joey has acted on the show (25:25) and are amused by Jesse Palmer’s relationship with Joey and the women (26:51). Finally, they catch up on their current reality television shows: Love Is Blind (34:08), Survivor (35:33), and Summer House (39:47).
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Rivers
Producer: Olivia Crerie
