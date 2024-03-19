 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pineapple, Pineapple, Pineapple! The ‘Bachelor’ “Women Tell All” Is Here!

Juliet and Callie discuss everything from the latest episode of ‘The Bachelor’ before chatting about some other reality TV shows

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
ABC


Join Juliet and Callie as they send their best wishes to Rachel (01:37), reflect upon Maria mania (04:23), and break down the cliff-hanger with Kelsey A. from the Fantasy Suites (08:11). The drama surrounding Maria with Sydney, Lea, and Jess is addressed (14:31), and Juliet and Callie decide whether they think Maria will be the next Bachelorette (18:00). Once again, they discuss how well Joey has acted on the show (25:25) and are amused by Jesse Palmer’s relationship with Joey and the women (26:51). Finally, they catch up on their current reality television shows: Love Is Blind (34:08), Survivor (35:33), and Summer House (39:47).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Rivers
Producer: Olivia Crerie

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

Matt Hamachek on the Final Two Episodes of ‘The Dynasty’

What it was like at the end for Brady and Belichick

By Brian Barrett

‘Internal Affairs’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Van Lathan

Bill, Chris, and Van are too f--king macho after rewatching the 1990 crime thriller from Mike Figgis

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Scottie Is the First-Ever Back-to-Back Players Champ and Valspar Preview

Plus, in their Tour de Farce segment, House and Hubbard discuss the latest merger developments

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The Free Agency Hangover Part II

Talking Justin Fields, Marquise Brown, and more!

By Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and 1 more

Repackers: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly. Plus, NBA Check-in and a Non-Sports Spike.

Mike and Jesse break down the recent spike in non-sports cards, discuss new releases, answer your mailbag questions, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Juice List: The Most Powerful People in Hollywood

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw joins to debate who deserves to be in the top 10, who doesn’t, whether an actor will break the top 10, and who currently deserves the coveted top spot

By Matthew Belloni