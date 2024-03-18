Scottie Is the First-Ever Back-to-Back Players Champ and Valspar Preview

House and Hubbard tee off with their recap of the Players Championship: Scottie Scheffler became the first player to win back-to-back years (02:34). They also discuss Xander Schauffele’s disappointing weekend, what stuck out from NBC’s coverage, and more. Then, in Tour de Farce, they discuss the latest merger developments (45:24) before ending with their preview for the Valspar Championship (55:30).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS