 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Scottie Is the First-Ever Back-to-Back Players Champ and Valspar Preview

Plus, in their Tour de Farce segment, House and Hubbard discuss the latest merger developments

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images


House and Hubbard tee off with their recap of the Players Championship: Scottie Scheffler became the first player to win back-to-back years (02:34). They also discuss Xander Schauffele’s disappointing weekend, what stuck out from NBC’s coverage, and more. Then, in Tour de Farce, they discuss the latest merger developments (45:24) before ending with their preview for the Valspar Championship (55:30).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fairway Rollin'

The Latest

Matt Hamachek on the Final Two Episodes of ‘The Dynasty’

What it was like at the end for Brady and Belichick

By Brian Barrett

Pineapple, Pineapple, Pineapple! The ‘Bachelor’ “Women Tell All” Is Here!

Juliet and Callie discuss everything from the latest episode of ‘The Bachelor’ before chatting about some other reality TV shows

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

‘Internal Affairs’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Van Lathan

Bill, Chris, and Van are too f--king macho after rewatching the 1990 crime thriller from Mike Figgis

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

The Free Agency Hangover Part II

Talking Justin Fields, Marquise Brown, and more!

By Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and 1 more

Repackers: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly. Plus, NBA Check-in and a Non-Sports Spike.

Mike and Jesse break down the recent spike in non-sports cards, discuss new releases, answer your mailbag questions, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Juice List: The Most Powerful People in Hollywood

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw joins to debate who deserves to be in the top 10, who doesn’t, whether an actor will break the top 10, and who currently deserves the coveted top spot

By Matthew Belloni