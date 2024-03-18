 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Free Agency Hangover Part II

Talking Justin Fields, Marquise Brown, and more!

By Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images


LIVE SHOW in Detroit on April 24: Click below for tickets!

The 2024 NFL free agency craze continues! The guys recap the turbulent past week of deals across the league by power ranking the remaining free agency moves that they were most impressed by, including the Steelers trading for Justin Fields and the Chiefs signing Marquise Brown (2:33). “You guys want to do some emails?” (48:46)

Tickets: http://bit.ly/ringerdraft24

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In NFL Draft

The Latest

Repackers: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly. Plus, NBA Check-in and a Non-Sports Spike.

Mike and Jesse break down the recent spike in non-sports cards, discuss new releases, answer your mailbag questions, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Juice List: The Most Powerful People in Hollywood

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw joins to debate who deserves to be in the top 10, who doesn’t, whether an actor will break the top 10, and who currently deserves the coveted top spot

By Matthew Belloni

‘Manhunt’ and Apple TV+’s Historical Fiction Niche. Plus, ‘The Bear’ News.

Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald discuss news and updates in the Hulu and Apple TV+ realms

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

March Madness Is Here! Steelers Trade for Justin Fields, and Do We Believe in the Mavs?

Plus, John, Joe, and Raheem give out their best plays for Monday night’s slate

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Media Slips Into a Warm Bloodbath, the Craziest Scoops of NFL Free Agency, and the Twilight of Investigative Journalism

Bryan and David discuss Donald Trump using the word "bloodbath" while campaigning in Dayton, Ohio

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Justin Fields to the Steelers, Betaches, and NCAA Champions With Tate Frazier

The guys also give out their best bets for March Madness!

By Cousin Sal Iacono and Tate Frazier