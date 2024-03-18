March Madness Is Here! Steelers Trade for Justin Fields, and Do We Believe in the Mavs?



The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping news of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament bracket release (1:00) and Justin Fields getting traded to the Steelers (13:20). Then, they transition with a discussion about what happened in the NBA over the weekend (21:57), and close the show by giving out their best plays for Monday night’s slate (30:55).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Stefan Anderson

