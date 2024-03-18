The Media Slips Into a Warm Bloodbath, the Craziest Scoops of NFL Free Agency, and the Twilight of Investigative Journalism



Bryan and David kick off the show by discussing a think piece in Semafor from Max Tani on how hard it is to get a tough story out there (0:52), plus some good news about Sports Illustrated (14:12). Then they discuss Donald Trump using the word “bloodbath” while campaigning in Dayton, Ohio (15:50). In the Notebook Dump, they discuss some of the funny tweets surrounding NFL free agency (27:45), as well as New York Times obituaries and who meets the bar to get one (31:53), followed by this week’s media test (0:00)

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Brian H. Waters

