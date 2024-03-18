 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Media Slips Into a Warm Bloodbath, the Craziest Scoops of NFL Free Agency, and the Twilight of Investigative Journalism

Bryan and David discuss Donald Trump using the word “bloodbath” while campaigning in Dayton, Ohio

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Former President Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Ohio Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images


Bryan and David kick off the show by discussing a think piece in Semafor from Max Tani on how hard it is to get a tough story out there (0:52), plus some good news about Sports Illustrated (14:12). Then they discuss Donald Trump using the word “bloodbath” while campaigning in Dayton, Ohio (15:50). In the Notebook Dump, they discuss some of the funny tweets surrounding NFL free agency (27:45), as well as New York Times obituaries and who meets the bar to get one (31:53), followed by this week’s media test (0:00)

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

‘Manhunt’ and Apple TV+’s Historical Fiction Niche. Plus, ‘The Bear’ News.

Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald discuss news and updates in the Hulu and Apple TV+ realms

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

March Madness Is Here! Steelers Trade for Justin Fields, and Do We Believe in the Mavs?

Plus, John, Joe, and Raheem give out their best plays for Monday night’s slate

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

Justin Fields to the Steelers, Betaches, and NCAA Champions With Tate Frazier

The guys also give out their best bets for March Madness!

By Cousin Sal Iacono and Tate Frazier

Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks ‘WWE Rivals,’ Social Media, and More. Then Drew McIntyre Talks Speaking His Mind, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

As we get closer to the biggest WrestleMania of all time, David and Kaz welcome Freddie Prinze Jr. and Drew McIntyre to the show

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

American Riviera Orchard: Montecito, and More on Kate Middleton

Juliet and Amanda discuss Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard: Montecito, and get back into Kate Middleton’s continued disappearance from the public

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Kyrie Irving’s Wild Buzzer-Beater and Why the Mavs Could Be the Most Dangerous Play-In Team. Plus, the Perils of Instant Replay.

Logan and Howard discuss Kyrie Irving’s unbelievable left-handed game-winning shot to beat the Denver Nuggets and how the Western play-in tournament is shaping up to be one of the closest postseason races in recent years

By Logan Murdock and Howard Beck