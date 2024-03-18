American Riviera Orchard: Montecito, and More on Kate Middleton

This week the ladies return to Jam Session with a very interesting update on Meghan Markle, as she soft launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard over the weekend. The ladies also give an update on their thoughts about the recent headlines surrounding Kate Middleton and how the lack of photo or video evidence of her after surgery is triggering mistrust in the royal family and new publications.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher