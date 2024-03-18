 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

American Riviera Orchard: Montecito, and More on Kate Middleton

Juliet and Amanda discuss Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard: Montecito, and get back into Kate Middleton’s continued disappearance from the public

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
US-BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-ROYALS-LIFESTYLE Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images


This week the ladies return to Jam Session with a very interesting update on Meghan Markle, as she soft launched her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard over the weekend. The ladies also give an update on their thoughts about the recent headlines surrounding Kate Middleton and how the lack of photo or video evidence of her after surgery is triggering mistrust in the royal family and new publications.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

