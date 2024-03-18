 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Man Utd RUIN Liverpool’s Quadruple! BIG Ben White Debate!

Ben, Mark, and Watto discuss the last week and upcoming week in soccer

By Ben Foster

Who said the FA Cup lost its magic?! Ben Foster, Mark Goldbridge, and Dave Watson have lots to go through after the quarterfinals threw up some serious drama this weekend. Coventry stunned Wolves by reaching the semis after scoring twice in stoppage time, which led to manager Mark Robins celebrating in front of a ball boy! And the Sky Blues will now face Manchester United in the semifinals after Erik ten Hag’s men won an FA Cup CLASSIC against Liverpool in the last minute of extra time. The lads have plenty to talk about from that one, including whether Caoimhin Kelleher should have actually saved Amad’s winning goal?!

Ben, Mark, and Watto then get sucked into the Ben White debate, with England fans divided over the Arsenal defender’s decision to not want to be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad!

