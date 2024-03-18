 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justin Fields Trade, Dolphins Window, Bengals Offseason, Lions Approach, and More!

Plus, who’s the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft? Which AFC team has had the most underrated offseason so far, and which one has taken a step back? And more!

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


Justin Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night for a sixth-round pick. Why was the compensation for Fields so low? Sheil and Ben discuss whether the Bears did Fields a solid or the market wasn’t there for him. Which AFC team has had the most underrated offseason so far, and which one has taken a step back? Plus, who’s the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

