Justin Fields Trade, Dolphins Window, Bengals Offseason, Lions Approach, and More!



Justin Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night for a sixth-round pick. Why was the compensation for Fields so low? Sheil and Ben discuss whether the Bears did Fields a solid or the market wasn’t there for him. Which AFC team has had the most underrated offseason so far, and which one has taken a step back? Plus, who’s the best wide receiver in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS