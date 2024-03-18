 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Emergency Podcast: Bears Trade Justin Fields

Jason and Laurence Holmes chat about the Chicago Bears trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers


The Full Go returns as Jason does a special emergency edition with 670 The Score’s Laurence Holmes! The two chat about the Bears trading Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jason talks about why he has an affinity for Fields, the media coverage of Fields, and what it means going forward for the franchise. The two also discuss if Ryan Poles got enough for Fields, how Pittsburgh fits Fields, and the pressure on Caleb Williams to succeed in Chicago.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Laurence Holmes
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

