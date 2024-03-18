 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seton Hall and St. John’s Snubbed, Jets Sign Tyron Smith, and Brunson Has Another 40-Point Game

Plus, Nestor Cortes is named the Opening Day starter with Gerrit Cole

By John Jastremski
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images


(1:06) — SNUBBED: St. John’s and Seton Hall were left off the field of 68. JJ reacts to the decision.
(7:14) — JETS: The Jets sign All-Pro OL Tyron Smith, which allows the Jets flexibility going into free agency.
(11:32) — KNICKS: Jalen Brunson powers the Knicks to a win over the Kings with another 40-point effort.
(14:33) — YANKEES: Nestor Cortes named the Opening Day starter with Gerrit Cole.
(18:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, St. John’s, Giants, and Seton Hall.
(33:15) — JACKSON HEIL: SNY’s Jackson Heil joins the show to discuss the exclusion of St. John’s from the NCAA tournament, UConn’s chances to repeat, and the best plays for March Madness.
(70:35) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jackson Heil
Producer: Stefan Anderson

