Seton Hall and St. John’s Snubbed, Jets Sign Tyron Smith, and Brunson Has Another 40-Point Game

(1:06) — SNUBBED: St. John’s and Seton Hall were left off the field of 68. JJ reacts to the decision.
(7:14) — JETS: The Jets sign All-Pro OL Tyron Smith, which allows the Jets flexibility going into free agency.
(11:32) — KNICKS: Jalen Brunson powers the Knicks to a win over the Kings with another 40-point effort.
(14:33) — YANKEES: Nestor Cortes named the Opening Day starter with Gerrit Cole.
(18:04) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, St. John’s, Giants, and Seton Hall.
(33:15) — JACKSON HEIL: SNY’s Jackson Heil joins the show to discuss the exclusion of St. John’s from the NCAA tournament, UConn’s chances to repeat, and the best plays for March Madness.
(70:35) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
