‘OSP’ Selection Sunday Special: Biggest Snubs, Most Intriguing Matchups, and Final Four Picks With J. Kyle Mann

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the bracket reveal for the 2024 March Madness tournament! They discuss the 1-seeds, biggest snubs, most intriguing Round 1 matchups, and upset favorites (2:02). Then they talk through some nightmare bracket scenarios, some Round 1 players to watch, Cinderella candidates, wild-card contenders, Final Four picks, and more (32:32)!
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton
