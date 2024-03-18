 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘OSP’ Selection Sunday Special: Biggest Snubs, Most Intriguing Matchups, and Final Four Picks With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann are here to dive into the bracket reveal for the NCAA tournament!

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann
Big East Basketball Tournament - Final Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss the bracket reveal for the 2024 March Madness tournament! They discuss the 1-seeds, biggest snubs, most intriguing Round 1 matchups, and upset favorites (2:02). Then they talk through some nightmare bracket scenarios, some Round 1 players to watch, Cinderella candidates, wild-card contenders, Final Four picks, and more (32:32)!

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: J. Kyle Mann
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In One Shining Podcast

The Latest

The 2024 NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket Breakdown: The Best Picks for Each Region

The March Madness field is set, and we’ve made our picks for which teams could threaten each 1-seed, potentially mess up your bracket, or emerge as Cinderellas

By Steven Ruiz

Seton Hall and St. John’s Snubbed, Jets Sign Tyron Smith, and Brunson Has Another 40-Point Game

Plus, Nestor Cortes is named the Opening Day starter with Gerrit Cole

By John Jastremski

The Maybe-Dangerous Mavs, a Pelicans Climb, LeBron’s All-NBA Case, and NFL Draft Guesses With Ryen Russillo

Bill and Ryen talk about Kyrie Irving’s absurd game-winner, Tyrese Haliburton’s post-injury play, and more!

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

Figuring Out the Pats’ Direction With Khari Thompson

Plus, how did things get so bad with the Red Sox’s pitching staff?

By Brian Barrett

The Play-In Pressure Index

The guys also recap the wild ending to the Lakers-Warriors game

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Baffling Conclusion to the Justin Fields Trade Saga

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers, and one of the central questions of the 2024 NFL offseason has finally been answered. But this move raises other questions, namely: Why couldn’t Chicago get more for Fields than this?

By Ben Solak