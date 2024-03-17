 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Figuring Out the Pats’ Direction With Khari Thompson

Plus, how did things get so bad with the Red Sox’s pitching staff?

By Brian Barrett
Boston Red Sox Spring Training 2024 Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Brian talks to Khari Thompson about the Patriots’ offseason, the top QBs in the upcoming draft, wide receivers the Pats could target in the later rounds, and more. Then, Brian discusses the Red Sox’s undermanned pitching staff and how things got so bad. Finally, Brian and Jamie commiserate about the Sox and answer a listener email about the NFL draft.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Khari Thompson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

The Play-In Pressure Index

The guys also recap the wild ending to the Lakers-Warriors game

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

The Baffling Conclusion to the Justin Fields Trade Saga

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers, and one of the central questions of the 2024 NFL offseason has finally been answered. But this move raises other questions, namely: Why couldn’t Chicago get more for Fields than this?

By Ben Solak

The 2023 Versies Awards

The Ringer-Verse stars recognize Best Power Couple, Biggest Heartbreak, and much more in the world of fandom

By Mallory Rubin, Joanna Robinson, and 5 more

Chelsea Beat Arsenal in the WSL and Champions League Draw Thoughts

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Fadumo Olow, and Mayowa Quadri at Stamford Bridge for some reactions to recent events

By Ian Wright

Did the Eagles Really Just Trade for Kenny Pickett?‌

Sheil and Ben break down the trade, what re-signing Sweat means for Haasan Reddick, and more

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Sabonis Cooks AD AGAIN! And Is Isiah Thomas Right About KD and the Warriors?

Plus, Austin and Pausha discuss the double-edged sword of referees’ allowing new ways of play for defensive players

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi