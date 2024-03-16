Chelsea Beat Arsenal in the WSL and Champions League Draw Thoughts

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Fadumo Olow, and Mayowa Quadri at Stamford Bridge. They react to Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, which sent Emma Hayes’s side three points clear at the top of the WSL (00:30). They then wrap up on some chat about the men’s Champions League draw, which saw some tasty ties for the quarterfinals and potential semifinals (23:56).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Fadumo Olow and Mayowa Quadri
Producers: Roscoe Bowman and Ryan Hunn
