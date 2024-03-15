 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sabonis Cooks AD AGAIN! And Is Isiah Thomas Right About KD and the Warriors?

Plus, Austin and Pausha discuss the double-edged sword of referees’ allowing new ways of play for defensive players

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha close out the week with a discussion about the Anthony Davis-Domantas Sabonis “feud” following the Lakers’ latest loss to the Kings (10:05). Then, they talk through Isiah Thomas’s comments about KD saving the legacies of Stephen Curry and the Warriors (27:32), and compare his dominance to that of LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan (44:04). Later, they touch on the double-edged sword that comes with the new way referees are allowing defensive players to play (52:18).‌

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

