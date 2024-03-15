Sabonis Cooks AD AGAIN! And Is Isiah Thomas Right About KD and the Warriors?

Austin and Pausha close out the week with a discussion about the Anthony Davis-Domantas Sabonis “feud” following the Lakers’ latest loss to the Kings (10:05). Then, they talk through Isiah Thomas’s comments about KD saving the legacies of Stephen Curry and the Warriors (27:32), and compare his dominance to that of LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan (44:04). Later, they touch on the double-edged sword that comes with the new way referees are allowing defensive players to play (52:18).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
Subscribe: Spotify