Wrestling Temperature Checks on Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, the Usos Rivalry, and More

Rosenberg and Dip Sami cover Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


There’s something going on this Friday as Rosenberg and Dip close out the week of pro wrestling.

First, Rosenberg has a very important glasses update (11:43).

  • Then they share their current thoughts on the following topics:
  • Is Drew McIntyre missing something (19:01)?
  • Rhea Ripley’s mic skills (19:57)
  • The Prime sponsorship (28:09)
  • Jimmy vs. Jey at WrestleMania (30:36)
  • Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania (33:34)
  • AEW’s big three, Mercedes Moné, Will Ospreay, and Kazuchika Okada (41:58)

There are just a FEW tickets left for the Heat 'N Greet at WrestleMania.

Be sure to check out videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. ET for our meet and greet at Chickie's & Pete's in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Bryan Diperstein
Producer: Brian H. Waters
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

