 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Aaron Donald Retires at the End of a Wild Week in NFL Free Agency

Sheil and Ben also discuss the Vikings’ acquisition of an additional first-round pick via a trade with the Texans, Keenan Allen to the Bears, Marquise Brown joining Patrick Mahomes in KC, and much more

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben start the pod with the breaking news of Rams DT Aaron Donald’s retirement and the Vikings’ acquisition of an additional first-round pick via a trade with the Texans. They then dive into, dissect, and debate all of the big NFL free agency buzz that went down over the past week, including Keenan Allen to the Bears, Marquise Brown joining Patrick Mahomes in KC, and much more!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

‘Summer House,’ ‘Miami,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and ‘Beverly Hills’

Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker break down ‘Summer House,’ the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6 reunion, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and 1 more

Wrestling Temperature Checks on Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, the Usos Rivalry, and More 

Rosenberg and Dip Sami cover Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg

Big 12 Boots on the Ground, Cinderella Candidates, and the Impressive Ivy League With Kevin Connors

Tate Frazier is joined by ESPN’s Kevin Connors live from the Big 12 conference tournament

By Tate Frazier

No Defensive Lineman Dominated the NFL Like Aaron Donald

Donald retires from the Rams as the greatest defensive player of his generation. We may never see another interior lineman like him again.

By Riley McAtee

Is There a New Alpha in Boston? Plus, Exposing the Lack of Foul Calls.

Verno and KOC discuss Al Horford and Jaylen Brown’s performance in last night’s Celtics win over the Suns

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Can Devin White Solve the Eagles’ LB Problem?

Sheil and Ben break down the acquisition and whether this is the move the Eagles needed to bolster their linebacker core

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak