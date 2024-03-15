Aaron Donald Retires at the End of a Wild Week in NFL Free Agency

Sheil and Ben start the pod with the breaking news of Rams DT Aaron Donald’s retirement and the Vikings’ acquisition of an additional first-round pick via a trade with the Texans. They then dive into, dissect, and debate all of the big NFL free agency buzz that went down over the past week, including Keenan Allen to the Bears, Marquise Brown joining Patrick Mahomes in KC, and much more!
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Social: Eduardo Ocampo and Kiera Givens
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
