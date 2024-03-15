Big 12 Boots on the Ground, Cinderella Candidates, and the Impressive Ivy League With Kevin Connors

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by ESPN’s Kevin Connors live from the Big 12 conference tournament to discuss his observations as well as to run through some mid-major Cinderella candidates, including Saint Mary’s, Grand Canyon, McNeese State, Drake, and more (1:39). Then Tate reacts to the Big East tournament, Jay Wright proclaiming that the blueblood era is over, tournament expansion arguments, the upcoming transfer portal window, Vanderbilt firing Jerry Stackhouse, early automatic tournament qualifiers, and more (28:15), before closing the show with some shout-outs (41:32).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Kevin Connors
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher