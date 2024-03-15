 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Big 12 Boots on the Ground, Cinderella Candidates, and the Impressive Ivy League With Kevin Connors

Tate Frazier is joined by ESPN’s Kevin Connors live from the Big 12 conference tournament

By Tate Frazier
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 05 MVC Arch Madness - Drake vs Bradley Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by ESPN’s Kevin Connors live from the Big 12 conference tournament to discuss his observations as well as to run through some mid-major Cinderella candidates, including Saint Mary’s, Grand Canyon, McNeese State, Drake, and more (1:39). Then Tate reacts to the Big East tournament, Jay Wright proclaiming that the blueblood era is over, tournament expansion arguments, the upcoming transfer portal window, Vanderbilt firing Jerry Stackhouse, early automatic tournament qualifiers, and more (28:15), before closing the show with some shout-outs (41:32).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Kevin Connors
Producer: Kyle Crichton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In One Shining Podcast

The Latest

‘Summer House,’ ‘Miami,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ and ‘Beverly Hills’

Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and Jodi Walker break down ‘Summer House,’ the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6 reunion, and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion

By Rachel Lindsay, Callie Curry, and 1 more

Wrestling Temperature Checks on Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn, the Usos Rivalry, and More 

Rosenberg and Dip Sami cover Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg

Aaron Donald Retires at the End of a Wild Week in NFL Free Agency

Sheil and Ben also discuss the Vikings’ acquisition of an additional first-round pick via a trade with the Texans, Keenan Allen to the Bears, Marquise Brown joining Patrick Mahomes in KC, and much more

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

No Defensive Lineman Dominated the NFL Like Aaron Donald

Donald retires from the Rams as the greatest defensive player of his generation. We may never see another interior lineman like him again.

By Riley McAtee

Is There a New Alpha in Boston? Plus, Exposing the Lack of Foul Calls.

Verno and KOC discuss Al Horford and Jaylen Brown’s performance in last night’s Celtics win over the Suns

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Can Devin White Solve the Eagles’ LB Problem?

Sheil and Ben break down the acquisition and whether this is the move the Eagles needed to bolster their linebacker core

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak