 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Andrew Callahan on NFL Free Agency. Plus, the Celtics Stomp the Suns.

Brian and Andrew talk about how the Pats can bolster their offensive line, which QB they should take in the draft, and more

By Brian Barrett
Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps another impressive Celtics win over the Suns Thursday night, in which Jayson Tatum got back on track and Jaylen Brown continued the best stretch of basketball in his career (0:55). Then, Brian talks to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about NFL free agency, how the Pats lost out to the Titans on WR Calvin Ridley, whom they can still target to bolster their offensive line, which QB they should take in the draft, and more (20:45). Finally, Brian and Jamie answer a couple Celtics-related emails (1:00:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

The Worst NBA Contracts Draft With Joe House and Big Wos

Bill, Joe House, and Big Wos are back for the third annual draft of the worst contracts in the NBA!

By Bill Simmons, Wosny Lambre, and 1 more

Aaron Rodgers 2024, Don Lemon–Elon Musk, the Vibes Beat, and ‘The Girls on the Bus’ With The Washington Post’s Kara Voght

Bryan and Kara talk about the intersection of sports, politics, and media; Don Lemon’s interview with Elon Musk; and much more

By Bryan Curtis

The Free Agency Hangover

Following their annual Adam Schefter drinking game, the guys check back in on the players and teams making moves in free agency

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 2 more

Inside Netflix’s Calculated Sports Strategy

Plus, a prediction for the new Mark Wahlberg film ‘Arthur the King’

By Matthew Belloni

Breaking Down Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, and Why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Matters

Plus, Dustin Poirier’s title hopes

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

‘House of R’ Live From SXSW 2024

Mal and Jo are live from Austin to talk about some of the latest movies and TV shows!

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson