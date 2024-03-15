Andrew Callahan on NFL Free Agency. Plus, the Celtics Stomp the Suns.



Brian recaps another impressive Celtics win over the Suns Thursday night, in which Jayson Tatum got back on track and Jaylen Brown continued the best stretch of basketball in his career (0:55). Then, Brian talks to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about NFL free agency, how the Pats lost out to the Titans on WR Calvin Ridley, whom they can still target to bolster their offensive line, which QB they should take in the draft, and more (20:45). Finally, Brian and Jamie answer a couple Celtics-related emails (1:00:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Andrew Callahan

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

