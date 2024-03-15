 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags, Restaurant Cancellation Fees, and Tasting Two Jeni’s Ice Cream Flavors

Pkus, Juliet and David share their Personal Food News and react to Listener Food News

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Hidden Valley’s collaboration with Cheez-It, 50 Cent’s embezzlement accusations toward Beam Suntory, and Pump moving into TomTom without warning. For this week’s Taste Test, they try the Powdered Jelly Donut and Pineapple Upside Down Cake from Jeni’s Ice Cream. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

