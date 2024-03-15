Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags, Restaurant Cancellation Fees, and Tasting Two Jeni’s Ice Cream Flavors



This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Hidden Valley’s collaboration with Cheez-It, 50 Cent’s embezzlement accusations toward Beam Suntory, and Pump moving into TomTom without warning. For this week’s Taste Test, they try the Powdered Jelly Donut and Pineapple Upside Down Cake from Jeni’s Ice Cream. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify