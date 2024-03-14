LIVE SHOW in Detroit on April 24: Click below for tickets!
Earlier this week we played the Adam Schefter Free Agency Drinking Game, and today we have the free agency hangover. The guys check back in on players and teams around the NFL to piece together what they did last night and pass out awards for those who maybe went a little too hard (2:59). “You guys want to do some emails?” (44:55)
Tickets: http://bit.ly/ringerdraft24
Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts