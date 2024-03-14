 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Free Agency Hangover

Following their annual Adam Schefter drinking game, the guys check back in on the players and teams making moves in free agency

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


LIVE SHOW in Detroit on April 24: Click below for tickets!

Earlier this week we played the Adam Schefter Free Agency Drinking Game, and today we have the free agency hangover. The guys check back in on players and teams around the NFL to piece together what they did last night and pass out awards for those who maybe went a little too hard (2:59). “You guys want to do some emails?” (44:55)

Tickets: http://bit.ly/ringerdraft24

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

