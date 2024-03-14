 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking Down Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, and Why Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Matters

Plus, Dustin Poirier’s title hopes

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images


The top trio in MMA podcasting is reunited! On today’s episode, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll dive into a litany of topics, such as Wednesday’s news that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will face each other in the boxing ring, whether Dustin Poirier has a legitimate shot of landing a title fight with Islam Makhachev, the magnitude of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson happening on Netflix, the UFC bantamweight title picture, and more. But before all that, Ariel provides an update on Mark Coleman, and TST tells the guys about who he ran into during his recent visit to the UFC headquarters.

  • Intro (00:00)
  • A positive update on Mark Coleman’s health (04:47)
  • Troy’s tales from UFC HQ (07:19)
  • Interest in Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal in boxing (17:16)
  • Whether Diaz is hurting his MMA stock by boxing (25:05)
  • What makes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson so significant (39:47)
  • Why Dustin Poirier has a real shot of getting a crack at Islam Makhachev (50:29)
  • Is Merab Dvalishvili a definite for the next bantamweight title shot? (58:35)
  • Colby Covington’s response to Ian Machado Garry’s callout (01:01:34)
  • Discord questions (01:07:11)
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura (01:14:41)

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

