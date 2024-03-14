 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Free Agency Fuels the Hobby, and the Series 2 Chase Is Still On

And later, they answer your mailbag questions!

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Anaheim Ducks v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse start the pod by breaking down some of the biggest moves in NFL free agency and how they could affect card prices (5:02). Then, they discuss Upper Deck Series 2, Connor Bedard pricing, and the million-dollar bounty that has yet to be claimed (28:56). Later, they answer your mailbag questions (56:47).

Also be sure to join the guys for Throwback Thursday on Fanatics Live tonight!

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

