NFL Free Agency Fuels the Hobby, and the Series 2 Chase Is Still On

Mike and Jesse start the pod by breaking down some of the biggest moves in NFL free agency and how they could affect card prices (5:02). Then, they discuss Upper Deck Series 2, Connor Bedard pricing, and the million-dollar bounty that has yet to be claimed (28:56). Later, they answer your mailbag questions (56:47).
Also be sure to join the guys for Throwback Thursday on Fanatics Live tonight!
Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts