Juliet and Callie return with a ton to discuss after watching the Love Is Blind reunion. The ladies recap it all, starting with their overall ratings and Trevor’s disaster end to the season (6:23). They discuss each of the main characters, like Chelsea (12:00), Clay and his relationship with AD (17:27), Jeramey (24:55), and Jimmy (31:35), and their overall thoughts on the dramatic night.
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
