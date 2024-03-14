 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion

Juliet and Callie discuss Chelsea, Clay and his relationship with AD, Jeramey, Jimmy, and their overall thoughts on the dramatic night

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Netflix


Juliet and Callie return with a ton to discuss after watching the Love Is Blind reunion. The ladies recap it all, starting with their overall ratings and Trevor’s disaster end to the season (6:23). They discuss each of the main characters, like Chelsea (12:00), Clay and his relationship with AD (17:27), Jeramey (24:55), and Jimmy (31:35), and their overall thoughts on the dramatic night.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

