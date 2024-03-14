Mercedes Moné’s Debut in AEW Is a Shift to Bigger Business. Plus, Dan St. Germain Joins the Show!



Cold Open Question of the Week: Rank these modern-day debuts: Mercedes Moné, Cody Rhodes in WWE, CM Punk in AEW, and CM Punk back to WWE.

David, Kaz, and Brian ring the bell and discuss the following:

Mercedes Moné’s debut and what it means for AEW (8:40).

Will Ospreay’s star power (17:30)

Kazuchika Okada’s immediate impact on AEW (24:45)

Darby Allin takes another bump (33:10)

What is Kevin Owens doing at WrestleMania (40:10)?

Then, as a bonus, Dan St. Germain comes on the show to talk about his upcoming comedy special, Dance, Fatty Dance, and share his WrestleMania XL hot takes, thoughts on Mercedes Moné, and more (59:11). They close the show with the return of Sell or No Sell (1:15:06), plus Kaz has a few WaleMania guest announcements (1:28:42).

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. ET for our meet and greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Dan St. Germain

