Is Grealish World-Class? Where Next for Klopp? And England to Win the Euros?

Tubes is BACK on the Fozcast with Ben and Tom to talk through all the biggest stories in the world of football right now! Euro 2024 is just a couple of months away, and so we’ve decided to go through the players we think will make the the final Euro 2024 England squad! And can anyone stop the Three Lions from winning the tournament this summer?! Don’t miss all of that, plus:
- Where will Ivan Toney go next?
- Who is going to replace Klopp at Liverpool?
- Is Jack Grealish world-class?
- Would Unai Emery leave Villa for Man Utd?!
Subscribe: Spotify