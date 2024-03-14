Penalty Shoot-Out Drama in the Champions League

The Champions League was full of drama and tension this week. Musa and Ryan start with Atleti’s win on penalties against Inter (07:17) before switching their attention to Barcelona’s impressive victory over Napoli (21:51), the way Dortmund escaped a late scare against PSV (28:13) and how Arsenal got past Porto to go into their first quarterfinal in 14 years (31:52). They then wrap up on a wild Bournemouth comeback against Luton (43:17) and Saarbrücken’s elimination of another Bundesliga side in the Pokal.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
