Penalty Shoot-Out Drama in the Champions League

Musa and Ryan also talk about a wild Bournemouth comeback against Luton and Saarbrücken’s elimination of another Bundesliga side in the Pokal

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Atletico Madrid v FC Internazionale: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto via Getty Images


The Champions League was full of drama and tension this week. Musa and Ryan start with Atleti’s win on penalties against Inter (07:17) before switching their attention to Barcelona’s impressive victory over Napoli (21:51), the way Dortmund escaped a late scare against PSV (28:13) and how Arsenal got past Porto to go into their first quarterfinal in 14 years (31:52). They then wrap up on a wild Bournemouth comeback against Luton (43:17) and Saarbrücken’s elimination of another Bundesliga side in the Pokal.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

