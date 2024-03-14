 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anthony Scaramucci Explains the Five Stages of Grief for Wall Street Donors

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci joins Tara to share his insights into the world and psychology of a major political donor

By Tara Palmeri
Key Speakers At The iConnections Global Alts 2024 Event


Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci joins Tara to share his insights into the world and psychology of a major political donor. They then take a look at which side of the aisle the Wall Street elites are currently leaning toward and examine some of the big-name loyalists and financiers buzzing around the Trump campaign train.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best and the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Anthony Scaramucci
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

Season 2 of ‘The Traitors’ Assembled One of the Best Reality TV Casts of All Time. Now Let’s Cast Season 3. 

Move over, CT, Phaedra, and Parvati—it’s time for Wes, Stassi, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

By Jodi Walker
Krispy Kreme Revenue Jumps Over 15 Percent In First Quarter
Play

The Donut Dessert Origin Story and the Worst Season Finales in TV | Dave After Dark

Dave discusses a possible theory about the final season of ‘Game of Thrones,’ another theory about ‘Road House,’ and the origin story of the donut dessert made famous on ‘Dinner Time Live’

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

‘Invincible’ Season 2, Episode 5 and ‘Shogun’ Episode 4 Reactions

The boys discuss the long-awaited return of ‘Invincible’

By Charles Holmes, Van Lathan, and 2 more

Alex Stapleton on ‘God Save Texas’ and Documentary Filmmaking

The director talks about her documentary series ‘God Save Texas’ and the craft of making movies

By Bakari Sellers
Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat
Play

Early NFL Props and the Nuggets’ Race to Repeat

Plus, the Players Championship and championship week picks

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

How Much Should TV Creators Ask of Their Viewers? Plus, ‘Shogun’ Episode 4 and ‘The Gentlemen.’

Chris and Andy chat about a recent New Yorker profile of ‘Succession’ writer Lucy Prebble to explore how closely viewers can be expected to follow a show

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald