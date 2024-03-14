Anthony Scaramucci Explains the Five Stages of Grief for Wall Street Donors



Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci joins Tara to share his insights into the world and psychology of a major political donor. They then take a look at which side of the aisle the Wall Street elites are currently leaning toward and examine some of the big-name loyalists and financiers buzzing around the Trump campaign train.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Anthony Scaramucci

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

