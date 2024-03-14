Early NFL Props and the Nuggets’ Race to Repeat

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping all the big moves in the NFL free agency period (0:30). Then, they transition to discussing some early player props for some of the biggest free agency signings and more (13:00). Then, they talk about OG Anunoby’s return for the Knicks and whether the Nuggets can make the push to repeat as NBA champs (28:00). The guys also give out plays for the Players Championship and Big Ten and Big East tournaments (38:40). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for Thursday night’s slate and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (45:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
