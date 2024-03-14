 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Early NFL Props and the Nuggets’ Race to Repeat

Plus, the Players Championship and championship week picks

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by recapping all the big moves in the NFL free agency period (0:30). Then, they transition to discussing some early player props for some of the biggest free agency signings and more (13:00). Then, they talk about OG Anunoby’s return for the Knicks and whether the Nuggets can make the push to repeat as NBA champs (28:00). The guys also give out plays for the Players Championship and Big Ten and Big East tournaments (38:40). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for Thursday night’s slate and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (45:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, and Drew Van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

