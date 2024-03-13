A New Element to the Celtics Offense. Plus, the Pats and Eliot Wolf Stay Busy.



Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Jazz Tuesday night. He details how the C’s, and Jaylen Brown especially, have been attacking the rim with success since the All-Star break (0:30). Then, Brian reviews day two of NFL free agency, the Patriots’ retention of linebacker Josh Uche, wide receivers the team could still target, and a clue about which QB Washington may take at no. 2 in the draft (26:15). Brian and Jamie end with some NFL free agency trivia (45:10).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

