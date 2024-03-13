 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A New Element to the Celtics Offense. Plus, the Pats and Eliot Wolf Stay Busy.

Brian and Jamie also do some NFL free agency trivia!

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Jazz Tuesday night. He details how the C’s, and Jaylen Brown especially, have been attacking the rim with success since the All-Star break (0:30). Then, Brian reviews day two of NFL free agency, the Patriots’ retention of linebacker Josh Uche, wide receivers the team could still target, and a clue about which QB Washington may take at no. 2 in the draft (26:15). Brian and Jamie end with some NFL free agency trivia (45:10).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

