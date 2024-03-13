 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Adam Schefter Free Agency Drinking Game

It’s that time of the year again! The guys are back to scroll through Schefter’s timeline and break down the most significant free agency deals

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
NFL Pro Bowl Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images


LIVE SHOW in Detroit on April 24: Click here for tickets!

The guys revisit the annual Adam Schefter drinking game that is centered on the ESPN insider’s tweets during NFL free agency. They scroll back through Schefter’s timeline, break down the most significant free agency deals via his posts, and drink along the way (5:18).

Check out our 2024 Ringer NFL Draft Guide here!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and Ben Solak
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In NFL Draft

The Latest

The Cousins Placebo, McCaffrey 2.0, NYJ-DC Optimism, and the Brady-Belichick Era With Sheil Kapadia and Julian Edelman

Three-time Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman joins the show to talk retirement, ‘Dynasty,’ Rob Gronkowski, and more

By Bill Simmons and Sheil Kapadia

Scottie’s Arrival, Tour de Farce, and Players Championship Preview With Pat Mayo

Plus, reactions to Anthony Kim’s impressive LIV performance and Jay Monahan’s recent press conference

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

How England Defeated the “World’s Best Team” With Bernard Jackman

Plus, England U20’s captain Finn Carnduff joins!

By The Rugby Pod

Instant Reaction to Arsenal’s Win Against Porto!

Ian and Ryan are here to give all their thoughts on the Arsenal-Porto game!

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

What if the Mavs Miss the Playoffs Again? Plus, the Impact of KAT’s and Sengun’s Injuries.

Plus, should Zion Williamson move from the Pelicans to Miami?

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

‘Shogun’ Episode 4 Recap

Highlighting the gory, but compelling, visuals

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney