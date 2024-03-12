 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Scottie’s Arrival, Tour de Farce, and Players Championship Preview With Pat Mayo

Plus, reactions to Anthony Kim’s impressive LIV performance and Jay Monahan’s recent press conference

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


House and Hubbard kick off the show with Scottie Scheffler’s first win of the season at the API and discuss whether he’ll be able to carry the momentum forward (02:40). Then they discuss Anthony Kim’s impressive LIV performance and their reactions to Jay Monahan’s recent press conference (16:34). Finally, they are joined by Pat Mayo of the Pat Mayo Experience to preview the Players Championship and offer their favorite plays for the tournament (26:31).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Pat Mayo
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

