Scottie’s Arrival, Tour de Farce, and Players Championship Preview With Pat Mayo

House and Hubbard kick off the show with Scottie Scheffler’s first win of the season at the API and discuss whether he’ll be able to carry the momentum forward (02:40). Then they discuss Anthony Kim’s impressive LIV performance and their reactions to Jay Monahan’s recent press conference (16:34). Finally, they are joined by Pat Mayo of the Pat Mayo Experience to preview the Players Championship and offer their favorite plays for the tournament (26:31).
Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Guest: Pat Mayo
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS