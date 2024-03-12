Instant Reaction to Arsenal’s Win Against Porto!

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn for a special Wrighty’s House to react to Arsenal’s win on penalties against Porto, recorded in Ian’s car at the Emirates Stadium straight after the game (00:19). They touch on the positives, the negatives, and what this win might mean for the rest of the season. There’s also some praise for how Porto’s tactics made it difficult over the two legs and David Raya’s penalty saves.
Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Ryan Hunn
Producers: Roscoe Bowman and Ryan Hunn
