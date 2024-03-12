 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Instant Reaction to Arsenal’s Win Against Porto!

Ian and Ryan are here to give all their thoughts on the Arsenal-Porto game!

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
Arsenal FC v FC Porto: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Getty Images


Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn for a special Wrighty’s House to react to Arsenal’s win on penalties against Porto, recorded in Ian’s car at the Emirates Stadium straight after the game (00:19). They touch on the positives, the negatives, and what this win might mean for the rest of the season. There’s also some praise for how Porto’s tactics made it difficult over the two legs and David Raya’s penalty saves.

Host: Ian Wright
Guest: Ryan Hunn
Producers: Roscoe Bowman and Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

What if the Mavs Miss the Playoffs Again? Plus, the Impact of KAT’s and Sengun’s Injuries.

Plus, should Zion Williamson move from the Pelicans to Miami?

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

‘Shogun’ Episode 4 Recap

Highlighting the gory, but compelling, visuals

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

The 2024 Oscars Mailbag and a Way-Too-Early Look at 2025 Best Picture

Sean, Amanda, and Joanna are here to answer your questions about Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Bradley Cooper, and more!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Cody Rhodes’s Story Is Already Finished

Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg also talk about Jimmy Uso challenging Jey Uso and whether Cody and Gunther could be the next great rivalry

By Peter Rosenberg

Cousins to Atlanta, Saquon and the RB Market, Fields’s Future, and More on NFL Free Agency With Kevin Clark

Plus, another Alliance Parlay and a heavy edition of Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle

By Ryen Russillo
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers
Play

NBA Prospect Rankings and NFL Free Agency

Plus, Cousin Sal and Tate share their reactions to the biggest moves from NFL free agency, predict the lines for the NCAA tourney, and much more

By Tate Frazier