What if the Mavs Miss the Playoffs Again? Plus, the Impact of KAT’s and Sengun’s Injuries.

Austin and Pausha are back to discuss recent injuries, including the Rockets’ Alperen Sengun and the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, then break down where this leaves both teams (8:00). Then, they talk through the Mavericks’ unimpressive record—despite MVP candidate Luka Doncic lighting the league on fire—and suggest what another playoff miss could mean for the team (30:50). Later, they run through another edition of Rapid Fire questions, in which they propose moving Zion Williamson from the Pelicans to Miami (58:48).
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz
