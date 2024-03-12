‘Shogun’ Episode 4 Recap

Jo and Rob return to break down the fourth episode of Shogun. They discuss the quiet brilliance of the moments between the action and conversations, the concept of the Eightfold Fence, and Fuji’s much more prominent role in the story. Along the way, they talk about how Omi manipulated Toranaga’s failson, Nagakado, to make a significant mistake. Later, they highlight why the gory visuals from the end of the episode were compelling.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady
