 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Shogun’ Episode 4 Recap

Highlighting the gory, but compelling, visuals

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
FX


Jo and Rob return to break down the fourth episode of Shogun. They discuss the quiet brilliance of the moments between the action and conversations, the concept of the Eightfold Fence, and Fuji’s much more prominent role in the story. Along the way, they talk about how Omi manipulated Toranaga’s failson, Nagakado, to make a significant mistake. Later, they highlight why the gory visuals from the end of the episode were compelling.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

What if the Mavs Miss the Playoffs Again? Plus, the Impact of KAT’s and Sengun’s Injuries.

Plus, should Zion Williamson move from the Pelicans to Miami?

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

The 2024 Oscars Mailbag and a Way-Too-Early Look at 2025 Best Picture

Sean, Amanda, and Joanna are here to answer your questions about Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Bradley Cooper, and more!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Cody Rhodes’s Story Is Already Finished

Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg also talk about Jimmy Uso challenging Jey Uso and whether Cody and Gunther could be the next great rivalry

By Peter Rosenberg

Cousins to Atlanta, Saquon and the RB Market, Fields’s Future, and More on NFL Free Agency With Kevin Clark

Plus, another Alliance Parlay and a heavy edition of Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle

By Ryen Russillo
Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers
Play

NBA Prospect Rankings and NFL Free Agency

Plus, Cousin Sal and Tate share their reactions to the biggest moves from NFL free agency, predict the lines for the NCAA tourney, and much more

By Tate Frazier

Kirk Cousins Raises the Falcons’ Floor. Can He Also Raise Their Ceiling?

After a few seasons in quarterback hell, Atlanta paid a premium to secure an upgrade at the position. Cousins brings stability—and heightened expectations.

By Ben Solak