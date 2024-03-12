Trump’s Hunt for a White-Whale Donor



Tara is joined by Puck’s own Teddy Schleifer to discuss the state of Donald Trump’s campaign fundraising and his takeover of the RNC. They then examine some of the fringe political entities looking to make noise on the presidential ballot, like No Labels and American Values (which supports RFK Jr.), and debate whether one of those groups can emerge as a legitimate challenger to either Trump or Biden in the upcoming election.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Teddy Schleifer

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

