Surprise! The Eagles Land Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff.



The Eagles made quite the splash during the free agency legal tampering period that began on Monday by acquiring former Giants running back Saquon Barkley and former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff. The Eagles also re-signed Landon Dickerson, giving him the richest deal for an offensive guard in league history. Sheil and Ben grade the early moves and evaluate the players left on the market.

We want to hear from you! 215-315-7982.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify