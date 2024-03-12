 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oprah’s Ozempic Special, the Oscars, and Draya’s Pregnancy

Van and Rachel also give their thoughts on the State of the Union address

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay start the episode off with their reactions to the 96th Academy Awards (00:13) before giving their opinions on the reactions to Draya Mitchell and Jalen Green’s relationship (21:55). Then, they discuss the State of the Union address (45:34), Oprah’s special Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution (01:19:36), and their take on Jerrod Carmichael’s reality show trailer (01:32:59).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay
Producers: Ashleigh Smith

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

