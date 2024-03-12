Oprah’s Ozempic Special, the Oscars, and Draya’s Pregnancy

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay start the episode off with their reactions to the 96th Academy Awards (00:13) before giving their opinions on the reactions to Draya Mitchell and Jalen Green’s relationship (21:55). Then, they discuss the State of the Union address (45:34), Oprah’s special Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution (01:19:36), and their take on Jerrod Carmichael’s reality show trailer (01:32:59).

Hosts: Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Producers: Ashleigh Smith

