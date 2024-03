Tate and KOC discuss why no lead is safe in the NBA, Dame finally becoming comfortable on the Bucks, their weekly awards, and KOC’s latest draft prospect rankings. Plus, Cousin Sal and Tate share their reactions to the biggest moves from NFL free agency, predict the lines for the NCAA tourney, and much more.

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

Producers: Jack Wilson, Tucker Tashjian, and Jonathan Frias

Subscribe: Spotify