Matt Hamachek on Episodes 7 and 8 of ‘The Dynasty.’ Plus, Day One of NFL Free Agency.

As NFL free agency kicks off, Brian recaps the moves the Patriots made

By Brian Barrett
Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Patriots’ moves on the first day of NFL free agency, including signing former Patriot Jacoby Brissett and re-signing Kendrick Bourne and Michael Onwenu (0:30). Brian then speaks with director Matt Hamachek about Episodes 7 and 8 of his docuseries The Dynasty, which cover Deflategate and Tom Brady’s ensuing suspension, Super Bowl 49 and Malcolm Butler’s miraculous interception, the Patriots’ historic comeback in Super Bowl 51, and more (20:35). Brian takes a listener call before he and Jamie end with some last thoughts on the episodes (1:00:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Matt Hamachek
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

