Matt Hamachek on Episodes 7 and 8 of ‘The Dynasty.’ Plus, Day One of NFL Free Agency.



Brian recaps the Patriots’ moves on the first day of NFL free agency, including signing former Patriot Jacoby Brissett and re-signing Kendrick Bourne and Michael Onwenu (0:30). Brian then speaks with director Matt Hamachek about Episodes 7 and 8 of his docuseries The Dynasty, which cover Deflategate and Tom Brady’s ensuing suspension, Super Bowl 49 and Malcolm Butler’s miraculous interception, the Patriots’ historic comeback in Super Bowl 51, and more (20:35). Brian takes a listener call before he and Jamie end with some last thoughts on the episodes (1:00:50).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Matt Hamachek

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

