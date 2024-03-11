 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oscar Winners and Losers and the Updated Movie Studio Power Rankings

Matt and Lucas get together to go over the highlights of the Academy Awards

By Matthew Belloni
96th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic


Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the various winners and losers from the Academy Awards, including Universal Studios, film chief Donna Langley, Christopher Nolan, and Disney’s Searchlight Pictures as winners and Apple and Netflix as losers. Now, with awards season officially in the books, Matt and Lucas create their new movie studio power rankings.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Lucas Shaw
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

