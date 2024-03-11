Oscar Winners and Losers and the Updated Movie Studio Power Rankings



Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the various winners and losers from the Academy Awards, including Universal Studios, film chief Donna Langley, Christopher Nolan, and Disney’s Searchlight Pictures as winners and Apple and Netflix as losers. Now, with awards season officially in the books, Matt and Lucas create their new movie studio power rankings.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Lucas Shaw

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

