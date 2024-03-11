 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Have the Oscars Gotten Their Groove Back? Plus, ‘The Regime.’

Chris and Andy also talk about the incredible “I’m Just Ken” performance

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
96th Annual Academy Awards - Show Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images


Chris and Andy talk about Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony and how it seemed to cement the next generation of stars (1:00), as well as other standout moments from the broadcast, like the “I’m Just Ken” performance (30:57). Then, they talk about the first two episodes of The Regime starring Kate Winslet, and the difference between when a show is “bad” and when it’s just not working (55:47).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

