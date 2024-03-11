Oscars Observations, a State of the Union U-Turn, and the Fate of ‘Good Morning Football.’



Bryan and David kick off the show by discussing highlights and bad moments from the Oscars (00:56). Then get into this week’s topics, starting with President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address (24:04). Then they get into the Notebook Dump with the Royal Photo Scandal and the Princess’s response regarding her photo editing skills (38:50), the changes coming to Good Morning Football (44:30), and Deadspin’s new owners (52:40). In the Media Piss Test, they react to Donald Trump’s love for Mark Robinson (53:59), and Utah State basketball coach Kayla Ard’s press conference (54:400).

Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Brian H. Waters

