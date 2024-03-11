Kate Middleton’s Photoshop Scandal Explainer and the 96th Oscars Debrief



Juliet and Amanda dive into the layers upon layers of the Kate Middleton scandal that has been playing out over the past couple of weeks, from the online conspiracies that she is missing to this weekend’s apparently edited Mother’s Day photo (0:30). Then they talk about the winners, performances, fashion, and celebrity moments from Sunday evening’s Academy Awards ceremony (33:10).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Producers: Jade Whaley and Sasha Ashall

