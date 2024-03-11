 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kate Middleton’s Photoshop Scandal Explainer and the 96th Oscars Debrief

Juliet and Amanda are here to tell you everything you need to know about the multilayered Kate Middleton scandal!

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
The Princess of Wales Recovers In The London Clinic After Successful Abdominal Surgery Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images


Juliet and Amanda dive into the layers upon layers of the Kate Middleton scandal that has been playing out over the past couple of weeks, from the online conspiracies that she is missing to this weekend’s apparently edited Mother’s Day photo (0:30). Then they talk about the winners, performances, fashion, and celebrity moments from Sunday evening’s Academy Awards ceremony (33:10).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producers: Jade Whaley and Sasha Ashall

