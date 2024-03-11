 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mailbag Edition of ‘The Masked Man Show’

Why is Seth Rollins part of Cody Rhodes’s story?

By Brian Waters, Kazeem Famuyide, and David Shoemaker
WWE.com


David and Kaz kick off Monday on the Ringer Wrestling Show feed by answering some questions. Some of the topics include:

  • Seth Rollins’s reasoning for being involved in Cody Rhodes’s story (5:13)
  • Reversing a wrestling free agency decision (26:00)
  • The Money in the Bank briefcase problem (36:21)
  • The next five WrestleMania main event locations (55:10)

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. ET for our meet and greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Be sure to check out our videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Kate Middleton’s Photoshop Scandal Explainer and the 96th Oscars Debrief

Juliet and Amanda are here to tell you everything you need to know about the multilayered Kate Middleton scandal!

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Carolina-Duke Reactions, Arch Madness, and Hurley’s Latest Callout With Kyle Filipowski and J. Kyle Mann

Plus, J. Kyle Mann rejoins the show later to talk about Dan Hurley’s latest fan interaction, Caitlin Clark’s recreation of an iconic Kobe Bryant photo, Louisville misery

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Is This the Clippers’ Last Chance at a Championship?

And later, talk of the NBA’s recent fining of Rudy Gobert, some extra thoughts on NBA officiating, and more

By Logan Murdock

NFL Players on the Move, NBA and NCAAB Plays of the Day, and Betaches

Cousin Sal and the D3 cover all the recent free-agent signings in the NFL, like the Steelers signing Russell Wilson

By Cousin Sal Iacono

Our Experience at the Best Card Show. Plus, GOAT Pricing Across the Board.

Mike and Jesse discuss the Nashville Card Show and the GOATs of various sports

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Tottenham Beats Man City, Liverpool’s Missed Opportunity, and the Emma Hayes Era Begins

Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Jessy Parker-Humphreys talk about what’s gone awry for Manchester City following their loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes