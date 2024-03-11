The Mailbag Edition of ‘The Masked Man Show’



David and Kaz kick off Monday on the Ringer Wrestling Show feed by answering some questions. Some of the topics include:

Seth Rollins’s reasoning for being involved in Cody Rhodes’s story (5:13)

Reversing a wrestling free agency decision (26:00)

The Money in the Bank briefcase problem (36:21)

The next five WrestleMania main event locations (55:10)

Join the Ringer Wrestling crew on Friday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. ET for our meet and greet at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philly, located at 1526 Packer Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Be sure to check out our videos on the Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling, Instagram Threads, and X.

Hosts: David Shoemaker, Kazeem Famuyide, and Brian H. Waters

Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS